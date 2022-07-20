lawyers-rally-support-for-tinubu,-commend-his-effort-at-building-bridges

A group, under the aegis of Lawyers Network for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, lamented the socio-economic challenges of the country, adding that the co-existence of Nigeria is threatened.

Speaking on the theme: ‘The reality on our road to 2023,’ the lawyers stated that the challenge of nation-building, national cohesion and unity is daunting, saying, lawyers are social engineers, whose interest is to create a just, fair and equitable society.

According to them, as the 2023 general elections draw nearer, it is time for Nigerians to support and vote for a nationalist, patriotic, selfless and astute socio-political engineer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Convener of the group, Mr Ajulo Adedotun, stated that lawyers’ place in society carries influence and harnessing the influence and transferring it into a national agenda for national development is key.

He said: “In arriving at the choice of Tinubu, we have considered and evaluated him with other major contenders for presidency and we realised that his mien, disposition and patriotism placed him above others.

“Based on his antecedents, which his opponents admit, Tinubu has seen it all, worked through the processes of nation building in Nigeria and knows where it hurts deeply. He has seen both sides of leadership and governance.

“We must remind Nigerians that BAT as governor in Lagos State, the Federal allocation of Lagos State was withheld for about four years, but infrastructural development never ceased, the State Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) improved and till date, Lagos State economy is on a steady rise based on his templates.

“Nigerians can attest to his efforts at curtailing insecurity in his era when bank robbery was the order of the day, BAT brought bank robberies to halt. His cerebral competence is equal to none as can be attested to by all. As a governor, he was the only one amongst his peers, who sustained the free education legacy even up to higher institution levels for Lagosian.”

Adedotun maintained that Tinubu ran an inclusive government devoid of tribe and religion, adding that his ability to shop for good hands for effective governance is the high point of his leadership.

