lawyer-sues-south-africa’s-multichoice-for-‘misusing-power’-in-nigeria-market

A legal practitioner, Festus Onifade, has accused MultiChoice Nigeria Limited of misapplying the power of its dominance in the market.

Onifade made the complaint to a Competition and Consumer Protection (CCPC) Tribunal in Abuja, NAN reports.

The lawyer moved a counter affidavit, opposing the MultIChoice’s motion challenging the jurisdiction of the tribunal.

On June 20, the three-member panel led by Thomas Okosun granted Onifade’s reliefs in an application requesting a leave to amend his originating summons.

The litigant is suing the South African company, the operators of DStv and GOtv, for N10 million damages.

Onifade, in the amended summons filed June 20, wants an order mandating MultiChoice to adopt a pay-as-you-view model of billing.

Onifade and the Coalition of Nigeria Consumers dragged the firm before the federal government.

Earlier on April 11, the tribunal directed MultiChoice to revert to old prices and maintain the status quo of its March 30 order, pending determination of the matter.

On Thursday, the federal panel ordered the firm to file its response to Onifade’s objection. The case was adjourned until July 25.