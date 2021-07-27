Segun Adewole Published 27 July 2021

The legal team representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said its next step is to ensure his release from detention.

Kanu is currently being held in the custody of the Department of State Services after he was extradited to Nigeria from Kenya where he was arrested.

The IPOB leader who is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony was to appear at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday. This, however, didn’t happen as the DSS failed to provide him in court.

A member of his legal team, Aloy Ejimakor told The Bioreports News on Monday that the DSS cited logistics difficulties for their failure to provide him in court.

He said, “The DSS didn’t bring Kanu to court. They gave no valid reason for Kanu not being in court except to say that they had logistics difficulties but the Judge disagreed and told them that “trial can never commence without defendant being present”.”

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Ejimakor revealed that Kanu’s release will now be pursued by his legal team.

“To the multitudes asking me the way forward after the hearing yesterday, below is the answer:

“The very next step is to pursue the release of His Excellency from detention through the coordinated steps of the Legal Team in Nigeria & UK. We intend to succeed, sooner than later,” he tweeted.