lawyer-alleges-threats-after-he-put-nupur-picture-as-whatsapp-status

AHMEDABAD: A 33-year-old Gujarat-based lawyer, Krupal Raval, put a photo of Nupur

Sharma

as his WhatsApp status picture for just three minutes and soon received a call from an unidentified person who threatened him for “supporting” her. The incident took place in June but after the Udaipur and Amravati incidents, Raval felt insecure and lodged a complaint at the Sabarmati police station on Tuesday.

Sabarmati police registered a case under IPC Section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication). Raval in his complaint stated that after Sharma’s comments on the Prophet, she and her children were getting threats and hence on June 13 he decided to support her and put her photo as his WhatsApp status. But he removed the photo within three minutes.

Raval said after the incident, he left the city and on inquiring with a friend he learned that one Safin Gena had taken a screenshot of his WhatsApp status and circulated it on various groups.

