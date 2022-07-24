Home Business Lawsuit Over Musk’s Tesla Tweets Headed for Settlement Talks
Lawsuit Over Musk’s Tesla Tweets Headed for Settlement Talks

Tesla Inc. is scheduled for court-ordered settlement talks in a shareholder lawsuit over Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s 2018 tweets suggesting he had funding to take the company private.

In a court filing Friday, a federal judge ordered the settlement conference via Zoom on Oct. 3, adding to an already busy month for Mr. Musk. He also faces a five-day October trial in Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit seeking to compel him to complete his $44 billion purchase of the social-media company, and a trial over his compensation package at Tesla.

