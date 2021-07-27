By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Nigerian Law School, on Tuesday, revealed that 618 intending lawyers that sat for the December 2020 Bar final examinations, failed.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Isah Chiroma, made the disclosure after he presented a total of 880 successful candidates that were confirmed as lawyers during day-one of the Call to Bar Ceremony.

Professor Chiroma said the successful candidates were part of a total of 1,561 students that participated in the examinations.

Equally admitted into the Bar on Tuesday were 4 candidates from previous Bar Final Examinations.

Meanwhile, Prof. Chiroma disclosed that henceforth, law graduates of National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, would be permitted to do special remedial course at the Nigerian Law School.

He said: “The Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law School have been receiving commendations from stakeholders and the general public for offering Admissions to Law graduates of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) for special remedial course.

“I am also to respectfully inform you all that the programme will commence on Monday June 28, 2021, at the Nigerian Law School Headquarters, Bwari, Abuja”.

In his address, the Chairman of Body of Benchers, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, implored the new wigs to always uphold the tenets of the rule of law where ever they found themselves.

“As members of a learned and noble profession, you will be required to carry out your duties in a professional manner.

“This entails demonstrating a high sense of civility, honesty, integrity and compliance with laid clown rules and regulations.

“You must commit yourself to the fair administration of justice and to doing your part in facilitating true access to justice.

“Once again, I extend my sincere congratulations to all the new wigs and formally address you as my learned Friends.

“Always remember how much you have laboured in time past and the sacrifices your loved ones have made for you to succeed and strive to exhibit the highest sense of responsibility which the legal profession is known for all over the world.

“Having achieved this milestone, may your lives be forever enriched,” Justice Rhodes-Vivour stated.

He warned that the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, LPDC, would not hesitate to wield the big stick against any lawyer whose conduct “negate the sacrosanct standards of the profession or amount to infamous conduct in a professional respect”.

“The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee has been carrying out its mandate in a just and fair manner without giving rooms for compromise, affection or ill-will.

“From January to July 2021, three lawyers were disbarred, six lawyers were suspended (ranging from two years to four) and one lawyer was admonished.

“You are therefore advised to be of good behaviour and abide by the ethics and tradition of the profession to avoid being brought before the Committee”, Justice Rhodes-Vivour added.

The Call to Bar ceremony will continue on Wednesday and Thursday.

