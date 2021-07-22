Lava Z2s announced: an Android 11 Go phone with 6.51″ IPS LCD, 5,000 mAh battery – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The Lava Z2 was unveiled this January, an Android 10 Go edition phone with an INR 7,000 price tag. Now the company has brought out the Lava Z2s that costs INR 7,100. And this is a limited time offer, mind you.

And yet things haven’t gotten better since the Z2, in fact, the “s” model has lesser camera hardware. It has a single 8 MP camera on the back (1.12 µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture) with an LED flash and the ability to record 1080p videos at 30 fps. On the front is a single 5 MP camera (f/2.2).







For comparison, the non-s model has a 13 MP rear and 8 MP front cameras. Also, the fingerprint reader of the Z2 has been removed, so the Z2s offers only face unlock (which takes 0.85 seconds to trigger).

The Lava Z2s does come with a newer OS version out of the box, Android 11 Go. However, the Z2 will be updated to 11 Go edition in the coming months. Performance should be identical with an octa-core Helio chipset, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage, plus a microSD slot.

The screen is the same too, a 6.51” IPS LCD with 720p+ resolution (20:9). It enjoys Gorilla Glass 3 protection, which should keep it safe from scratches. The phone’s dimensions and battery (5,000 mAh) remain unchanged as well.

Finally, let’s talk connectivity. The Lava Z2s is a dual-SIM phone with a 4G modem (the supported bands are 1, 3, 5, 8, 40 and 41). Local connections are handled by Wi-Fi b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.0. There’s also a 3.5 mm headphone jack and an FM radio receiver on board.











Lava Z2s in Striped Blue

If you’re interested, you can find the Lava Z2s on Amazon India, Flipkart and Lava’s own online store, as well as thousands of brick and mortar stores. The phone comes with a free screen replacement warranty that covers the first 100 days.

Source