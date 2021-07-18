Lava reveals Android 11 rollout schedule for its Z series smartphones – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Lava has revealed the Android 11 rollout schedule for its Z series smartphones. It will release Android 11 for the Z4, Z6, and the MyZ triple camera variants starting July 25, while the Z2 will get the update in the subsequent months.

These Z series smartphones were unveiled by Lava earlier this year, and alongside them, the company had also announced the Z1, but there’s no word on when it will receive Android 11.

That said, once Android 11 arrives on your Z series smartphone, you’ll get a refreshed UI along with notification history, chat bubbles, one-time permissions, a built-in screen recorder, new media controls, and Dark Mode scheduling.

The camera will also get some optimizations, improving its performance with third-party apps such as Snapchat and Instagram. You can check out the complete list of new features here.