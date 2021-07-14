Lauretta Onochie: Read handwriting on the wall – PDP to APC

The PDP has reacted to the Senate’s rejection of Lauretta Onochie as INEC national commissioner

According to the opposition party, the decision of the red chamber means victory on the part of well-meaning Nigerians

The party added that the Senate has done well to save the country from a process that would have totally undermined Nigeria’s democracy

The rejection of Lauretta Onochie’s nomination as a commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Senate has triggered a lot of reactions from political circles in Nigeria.

On its part, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the resolve of the Senate is a handwriting on the wall for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 elections, Premium Times reported.

The PDP said the Senate has saved Nigeria from another national crisis

The PDP said this shows that Nigerians are ready and waiting to resist the ruling party in every way in the next general elections.

In fact, the PDP has described the development as the triumph for Nigerians over the alleged plot to hijack the commission ahead of the coming polls.

Keep fighting for Nigeria’s democracy

The opposition party in a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 13, said the decision of the higher legislature body has averted a national crisis and a process that would have eventually collapsed democracy in Nigeria.

As it hailed citizens, civil society organizations, the media and other political parties for speaking up against the nomination of Onochie by the Buhari-led government on the platform of the APC, the PDP called on everyone involved in the struggle not to rest until victory is sure.

The post read in part:

“The stiff resistance displayed by Nigerians across board, in repelling this vicious attempt to hijack and pollute the electoral commission, underscores their collective and unwavering determination to resist and kick out the APC in 2023, despite its shenanigans.

“The PDP urges Nigerians not to rest on their oars but to continue in this spirit in fighting for our democracy, particularly in further resisting the attempt to alter the Electoral Act to prohibit direct electronic transmission of elections results from polling units.

“The PDP therefore counsels the APC to read the handwriting on the wall and know that Nigerians are ready and waiting to resist them at any turn ahead of the 2023 election.”

Buhari may represent media aide as INEC nominee again

Meanwhile, despite the Senate’s rejection of the nomination of Onochie, the presidency had reaffirmed its confidence in her.

A presidency source quoted in the report said:

“The fact that President Muhammadu Buhari — who made the nomination — had not chosen to withdraw it shows that he still has faith in the process and Onochie’s candidature is viable. So far, he hasn’t withdrawn his confidence in Onochie.”

