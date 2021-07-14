lauretta-onochie:-apc-planning-to-rig-2023-elections,-governor-wike-alleges

The nomination of Lauretta Onochie as the national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission has been faulted by Wike

According to the Rivers state governor, the APC administration is already making plans to rig the next general elections

Going further, Governor Wike claimed that the APC card-carrying Onochie lacked the trust to be involved in organising the election

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has raised a serious allegation against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, the APC is planning to rig the 2023 general election. He said this is the main reason the party wants to force Lauretta Onochie on Nigerians, Channels TV reports.

He said the nomination of Onochie as the national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is not in the interest of the country, Gazette Nigeria added.

The governor disclosed this on Monday, July 12, in Port Harcourt as part of the events to mark his sixth year in office.

He described Onochie as a die-hard APC member who lacks the general trust to be politically neutral and conduct credible polls.

Wike consequently appealed to President Buhari to withdraw her nomination for the sake of legacy since he would relinquish power in 2023.

He also asked the National Assembly to wake up and defend the nation’s democracy if the president refuses to withdraw the nomination.

I am not a member of APC, Lauretta Onochie tells Senate

Following her screening as a commissioner of the INEC, Onochie stated she is not a member of APC.

She made the disclosure on Thursday, July 8, while appearing before the legislative body’s committee on the commission led by Senator Kabiru Gaya.

According to the senior special assistant to the president on social media, she withdrew her party membership back in 2019, immediately after President Muhammadu Buhari won his second term.

Speaking during the screening, Onochie challenged anyone to come forward with evidence of her participation in APC’s activities since 2019.

Senate panel begins screening of Onochie for INEC job

Months after her nomination as a commissioner of INEC, Onochie was on Thursday, July 8, screened by the Senate.

The presidential media aide’s nomination by President Buhari in 2020 sparked nationwide reactions and comments in political and legal circles.

The screening exercise which started in the morning of Thursday was supervised by the Senator Gaya-led committee on INEC.

