Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane’s newborn recovering after hospitalization – Fox News

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane’s newborn is home after spending 14 hours in the hospital.

The former “Bachelor” contestant and the singer took son Dutton Walker, to the emergency room after initially thinking he had developed an ear infection.

“14 hours later we are home and resting but basically he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap,” Bushnell explained on her Instagram Story.

Bushnell, 31, said she and Lane, 36, “thankfully” only have to treat their son with medication but are praying “it doesn’t turn respiratory or get any secondary infections.”

Lane hasn’t said anything on social media since first asking fans and followers for prayers for little “Dutty Buddy.”

Bushnell gave birth to Dutton, the couple’s first child, in early June.

“Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you,” she wrote in his arrival announcement. “Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!”

Bushnell and Lane announced in December that they were expecting and revealed the sex a month later.

The couple were first linked in 2018 and got engaged in June 2019. They married later that year.

Prior to her relationship with Lane, Bushnell appeared on Season 20 of “The Bachelor” in 2016, where she got engaged to leading man Ben Higgins. The couple ended their engagement a year later.