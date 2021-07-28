laura-ingraham’s-‘despicable’-response-to-cops’-jan.-6-testimony-slammed-on-twitter

Fox News’ prime-time personalities Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson were slammed on Tuesday for their coverage of the first day of the House select committee’s hearing into the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Ingraham responded to the harrowing testimony from officers who attempted to fend off the violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters on Jan. 6 with a spoof awards ceremony.

Carlson, meanwhile, cast doubt on their claims and smirked.

Ingraham said the hearing was akin to “performance art.”

Among the “awards,” Ingraham gave “best performance in an action role” to Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, who during his testimony recalled fearing he’d be shot with his own weapon.

Watch the video here:

“There was certainly a lot of violence that day but it was not a terrorist attack,” said Ingraham. “It wasn’t 9/11. It wasn’t the worst thing that ever happened to America. It wasn’t an insurrection.”

Tucker Carlson, meanwhile, responded with a smirk to footage of Fanone telling the hearing he’d experienced post-traumatic stress disorder after the riot.

Throughout his monologue, Carlson echoed his previous claims about the violence just being a “political protest that got out of hand.”

Critics called the commentaries “disgusting” and “despicable.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

