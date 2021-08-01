‘Laundry Lens’ for iOS reminds you there’s an app for everything, including doing your laundry – 9to5Mac

If you recently move out on your own or this is your first time doing the laundry alone, there’s an app to help you with that. As a matter of fact, ‘Laundry Lens’ can help you every time you need to do your laundry. Here’s how.

Created by Brazilian developer Alan Pégoli, ‘Laundry Lens’ launched a year ago and it’s really simple to use. Just point your camera to the tag on the clothes you want to wash and it will say whether you should take some caution when using the washing machine, iron, or drying it clean.

Thanks to a tweet from developer Ryan McLeod, I discovered ‘Laundry Lens’ and have found it to be very useful.

Here’s how Pegoli describes his app:

Laundry Lens is the perfect companion for doing the laundry. Just point your camera at a care label and you will be presented to the proper instructions on how to take care of your clothes and garments. By swiping up, you can also look up the laundry symbols manually and discover many others. Laundry Lens includes a full list of symbols, from washing to ironing, and even professional ones, so you know exactly what type of care your laundry requires.

You can also browse over 70 symbols or search by their descriptions. The app is available to iPads, has Shortcuts integration, and more importantly, it’s free and with no ads.

‘Laundry Lens’ requires iOS 14.1 or newer and it’s available in English, Dutch, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Swedish. You can download the app here on the App Store.

