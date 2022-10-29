Latest Political News In Nigeria For Today, Tuesday, 30th August, 2022

Welcome to the round-up of the latest political news in Nigeria, political gist, highlights of political events, and happenings in Nigeria for today Tuesday, 30th August 2022.Read all the major political news, political event highlights, and happenings in Nigeria for today on a single page right here.

Buhari Meets APC Governors Behind Closed DoorsPresident Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed doors with the Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the leader of the party met with the APC governors on Tuesday inside the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

It is understood that some of the issues discussed centred on the 2023 general elections. However, the governors did not brief the press after the meeting.

-.

2023: Why Peter Obi Is Gaining Prominence Nationwide – MakarfiA former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, has said Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is gaining prominence nationwide due to the frustration of the youths.

Naija News reports that Obi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in May and emerged as the LP presidential candidate during its Special National Convention in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

In an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday, Makarfi said the youths are using Obi as a symbol due to the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

The former PDP National Chairman also pointed out that youths should not make decisions on the presidential candidate to vote for in anger.

He, however, claimed that the former Governor of Anambra State was not allowed to achieve his presidential ambition in the PDP due to the region he came from.

-.

Osinbajo, Bakare, Amaechi, 19 Other APC Presidential Aspirants To Meet In Abuja TomorrowNigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and twenty-one others that contested for the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential ticket would be meeting on Wednesday, August 31 in Abuja.

Naija News learnt that the meeting was organized so that the party chieftains can join heads and come up with viable strategies to ensure the victory of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the coming election.

Recall that the party big wigs numbering over twenty had battled through to become the flag-bearer for the 2023 presidential election, but nine withdrew shortly before the commencement of voting at the APC 2023 national convention.

Most of them had since declared their support to Tinubu who polled 1,271 votes to emerge victorious at the end of the convention held in Abuja.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, one of the presidential aspirants, Dr. Nicolas Felix, said tomorrow’s meeting is scheduled to hold by 2:00 p.m. at Transcorp Hilton.

-.

2023: Fani-Kayode Reacts As Shekarau Follows Atiku To PDPFormer Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has mocked the defection of former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, back to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday received Shekarau back to the umbrella camp in Kano.

Shekarau has since asked his loyal supporters to ensure the Waziri of Adamawa emerges victorious in the 2023 election.

Reacting however to Shekarau’s defection, Fani-Kayode took to the microblogging platform, Twitter to mock PDP, indirectly declaring them losers ahead of the 2023 polls.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said the opposition should start preparing their acceptance speech, boasting that the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima are cruising home with victory come February 2023.

-.

PDP Crisis: Atiku/Wike Reconciliation Faces Set BackThe presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is seeking support for the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu to remain in office.

There are speculations that Atiku wants Ayu to remain in office until after the 2023 general election.

This is despite the call by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for Ayu to step down from office and for someone from the South to take over.

A source that spoke with The Nation said Atiku is seeking the support of the National Executive Committee (NEC), the Board of Trustees (BoT), the National Caucus, the National Assembly Caucus, the National Working Committee (NWC) and the 36 PDP state chairmen and that of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for Ayu to remain in office.

There are plans to involve all presidential aspirants in the move to take over power in 2023.

A source close to the Atiku camp said stakeholders called for the need to adopt persuasion instead of a confrontational approach in the reconciliation move.

According to the source, the demand by the Wike camp over the party’s leadership is a legitimate one.

-.

2023 Presidency: Omokri Reveals What Peter Obi Did To Him That Made Him Withdraw His SupportFormer presidential media aide, Reno Omokri has revealed the reason behind his decision not to support the 2023 ambition of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Omokri in a Twitter post on Tuesday morning said one of Obi’s main supporters popular known as ‘obidients’ on social media is an agent of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) who is a man but poses as a female but when he brought it to the attention of Obi himself, he defended the person.

According to Omokri, he would unveil the IPOB agent after the 2023 elections but the decision of Obi to defend the individual is what caused their disagreement and made him withdraw his support for the former Anambra State Governor.

Omokri also hinted that he is ready to defend his position in court as he quickly stated that Ozekhome (Mike) is his lawyer.

-.

Senate Asked To Reject Buhari’s Nominations For INEC CommissionersThe Senate has been asked to reject the 19 nominees for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Residential Electoral Commissioners.

Naija News recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had in July asked the Senate to confirm 19 nominees as INEC Commissioners.

Speaking during an appearance on Channel Television on Monday night, Executive Director of YIAGA Africa, Samson Itodo, rejected the nominees for INEC RECs.

He claimed that the nominations were an attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government to capture INEC for political gain ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Itodo alleged that some of those nominees are partisan, hence their nominations should be immediately rejected by the Red Chamber. YIAGA Africa boss also advised the Senate to ask the President to send new nominees for confirmation as INEC RECs.

He said the nominees would undermine INEC’s capacity to resist those who intend to circumvent the electoral process in 2023, adding that their nominations is an aberration of the constitution.

-.

2023: Makarfi Issues Strong Advice To Peter Obi, KwankwasoA former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, has advised Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi; and his New Nigeria Peoples Party’s counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to return to the party.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television on Tuesday, Makarfi urged the former governors of Anambra and Kano States respectively to swallow their personal ambition and return to the party.

The former Governor of Kaduna State called on the two candidates to shelve their ambition for the sake of this country and bring positive change by pushing the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power.

Makarfi asked Obi and Kwankwaso to join forces with the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win the 2023 presidential election.

He also said frustrated youths are using the LP presidential candidate as a symbol, adding that youths should not make decisions in anger in order not to worsen their present situation.

-.

Nigeria Needs A Disruptive Thinker To Get It Right – Peter ObiLabour Party, LP, Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians in the diaspora to ensure that they hold the government accountable in delivering the desired development.

The LP flag bearer explained that it is the constitutional right of Nigerians to demand the right kind of governance

Speaking in a series of tweets, the former Anambra State governor said Nigeria needs visionary leadership and a disruptive thinker to get it right.

He wrote: “It can only take one visionary leadership and disruptive thinker for Nigeria to be put back on the right trajectory. Our vision and mission is to give full expression to our democracy by moving our country from consumption to production.”

He subsequently urged Nigerians outside the country to wield their strength in numbers and demand better government.

-.

Funke Akindele: INEC Told To Disqualify Candidates Visiting Churches, MosquesPolitical activist, Deji Adeyanju has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify candidates who visit churches or mosques for support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Adeyanju argued that the Nigerian law forbids the use of religion or tribe to campaign.

He said: “2023: INEC should disqualify candidates that go to churches or mosques to campaign or solicit for support/votes. Our laws forbid the use of religion or tribe to campaign.”

Adeyanju had in another post mocked the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, for being in a church service.

-.

That will be all for today. You can - political and other Nigerian news on Naija News

–