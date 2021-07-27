Latest macOS Monterey beta adds Live Text feature to Intel Macs – iMore

When Apple announced macOS Monterey, iOS 15, and iPadOS 15, it revealed a handy new feature called Live Text that would allow you to pull text straight from images.

While many thought that the feature would be limited to Macs with the M1 processor, Apple has brought it to Intel Macs as well with the fourth developer beta of macOS Monterey that the company released earlier today.

The feature was spotted by Rene Ritchie who tweeted it out earlier today. Ritchie notes that Apple was able to bring the feature to Intel Macs because, while the iPhone and iPad use the camera system to scan for text, the Mac doesn’t need to.

macOS Monterey Beta 4 includes Live Text for Intel Macs Party popper Sounds like Apple prioritized it based on demand, but it was made much easier by the lack of real-time requirements for a camera system (So instead of kicking it to the ANE, it’ll just process opportunistically)

As Apple explains, Live Text uses “secure on-device intelligence” so that the text that you pull from photos stays on your device and is never shared with Apple.

There is so much rich information in your photos, from memorable places you’ve visited to handwritten family recipes. iOS 15 uses secure on-device intelligence to help you discover more in your photos, quickly find what you’re looking for, and relive special moments.

Live Text will be available to all users when iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey launch this fall.