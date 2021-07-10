Latest leak shows us all the products Samsung will announce on August 11 in multiple colors – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11 to introduce new smartphones, smartwatches, and TWS earphones. The Korean conglomerate hasn’t divulged anything about these products yet, but from previous leaks we know what they will look like and the color options they will have.

Now a month ahead of the unveiling, reliable leakster Evan Blass has shared 360-degree videos of the entire product lineup in the form of GIFs, showing the devices in multiple colors from different angles. This includes the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic, and Galaxy Buds2.

Blass also tweeted the Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s GIFs, confirming the smartphone will be introduced at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. You can check out all the GIFs below.

