by Tim Hardwick
More dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 13 have been shared online, this time by leaker DuanRui, indicating the new diagonal dual-camera layout on the standard-size iPhone 13 and the slightly smaller notch on the front of the iPhone 13 series.
The models mirror previous dummies and schematics covered here on MacRumors that have indicated the new camera arrangement coming to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, as well as a thicker overall design and a larger camera bump on the iPhone 13 Pro, which brings it in lockstep with the bump size expected on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
This year, Apple is expected to make several notable camera improvements in the iPhone 13. The new “Pro” models are likely to feature an upgraded Ultra Wide camera lens with a wider f/1.8 aperture, a six-element lens, and autofocus, with some rumors suggesting that the Ultra Wide upgrade could come to all four iPhone 13 models.
Sensor-shift stabilization is expected to be expanded across the entire iPhone lineup, introducing improvements in low light performance and stabilization by reducing camera shake, with the feature rumored to be available for the Wide lens and the Ultra Wide lens of the Pro models. One rumor claims the new iPhone models will also be able to take Portrait Mode videos.
In addition, there are also claims that the iPhone 13 models will have astrophotography camera capabilities for capturing the sky. This could involve a special mode that activates when the iPhone is pointed at the sky, allowing the device to detect the moon, stars, and other artifacts and adjust exposure.
If the rumors are accurate, all of these improvements are likely to require a slightly larger camera bump, although individual lenses may protrude less from the device’s body, according to one source.
Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup will be unveiled in the fall of 2021, with the company aiming to return to its traditional September launch timeframe following last year’s later-than-usual iPhone 12 launch.
