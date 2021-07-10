Latest Grand Theft Auto 6 Map ‘Leak’ is Almost Certainly Fake – Game Rant

A short video apparently showing off Grand Theft Auto 6’s map is being criticized by fans for bearing too much of a resemblance to GTA 5’s map.

The bigger a video game is, the more likely fans are to try and dig up any information they can find on it, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is no exception. In the 8 years since the last mainline Grand Theft Auto game, fans of the series have been hard at work gathering information, though plenty of the leaks they’ve uncovered are contradictory and might be fake. The most recent leak, which appears to be focused around a short video showing off blurry images of Grand Theft Auto 6‘s map, is being received with skepticism by most fans.

The map leak was first posted to GTAForums, where it has since been deleted, but Redditor ron_weedsley took several screenshots and shared them to the GTA6 subreddit. Another Redditor, nodarthvaderwastaken, had downloaded the video and shared it to the same thread. Plenty of supposed leaks have been officially denied by the game developers supposedly involved, including the recent Silent Hill leaks denied by Bloober Team.

All of the images are shown in shades of blue like Grand Theft Auto 5 and none of them are particularly clear, suggesting that they could be placeholder graphics–assuming they are even real. Interested fans can make out lists of Pasttimes and Activities and Shops and Services on the left side of the screenshots and icons scattered across the map. The HUD is highly reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto 5, a move that some fans seem to find convincing and others find unconvincing. Either way, these new map leaks are worth adding to the list of recent Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks.

The post has garnered a divisive reaction, with some comments expressing hope and anticipation while others dismiss the leak entirely. One poster even went through a list of reasons the video is probably fake and ways that it could have been faked. The constant shaking, which makes it difficult to tell that the map appears to be roughly in the shape of Miami, has earned a lot of flak. Grand Theft Auto 6‘s evolving map has earned a lot of attention, but it’s uncertain if this leaked map has any relationship to the map that will appear in the final game.

Several other fans agree that the map looks fake and the antique HUD suggests a lack of effort put into the fake. Others are using the map leak to discuss what they do and don’t want to see out of Grand Theft Auto 6‘s final map. However, while the general consensus appears to be that the leak is probably fake, many posters have expressed some uncertainty and a willingness to keep the post bookmarked in case it does turn out to be real. As Grand Theft Auto 6 may be released after The Elder Scrolls 6, it may be a while before fans can confirm that this leak is false.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to be in development.

