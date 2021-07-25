latest-conference-realignment-rumor-states-sec-in-‘serious-contact’-with-um,-osu

Could you picture a Big Ten that doesn’t include Michigan and Ohio State? That is apparently a possibility if you believe this latest rumor on conference realignment.

Jack McGuire — who writes for Barstool Sports and is a producer on the popular Unnecessary Roughness college football podcast — is reporting that the Southeastern Conference is in “serious contact” with Michigan and Ohio State about joining the league. He added that he is unaware of whether or not this could actually happen but that there is at least interest from the SEC to poach two of the Big Ten’s biggest programs.

McGuire’s tweet above was met with plenty of skeptism — including from myself — but right now it seems like anything and everything is possible in conference realignment. I couldn’t imagine the Big Ten letting both the Buckeyes and Wolverines leave the league, but you never know and this will be something to potentially monitor in the coming weeks.

Quotes from Mel Tucker's Big Ten media day appearance

