Latest Biafra/IPOB News For Friday, July 16th, 2021 – Naija News

News roundup of Biafra/IPOB news headlines for today Friday, July 16th, 2021.

Below is a roundup of top stories on Biafra, IPOB, ESN, Nnamdi Kanu and other pro-Biafra groups:

Trouble For Buhari As UK Govt, Firm Moves To Take Over Nnamdi Kanu Case

The Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would have to brace themselves for more legal fireworks following the arrest and extradition of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Reports have emerged that the British High Commission and a law firm in London, Bindmans, have sought the consent of Nnamdi Kanu to take up his case.

According to the IPOB leader’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, he delivered two forms to Kanu on Wednesday during a visit to the office of the Department of State Services (DSS), where he is being detained.

IPOB: Obiano Speaks On Plotting Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest, Extradition

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has denied involvement in the plot that led to the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

. News recalls that IPOB had threatened to deal with some people who paid a role in the arrest of its leader.

The group said the Minister Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano; and Igbo businessman, Emeka Offor, would pay for their satanic role in Kanu’s crisis.

The Group had earlier accused the above names of betraying its leader due to their selfish interest.

But reacting in a statement signed by his media aide, James Eze, on Friday, Governor Obiano said he has no hand in any plot and described the report as ‘false’.

Sorry, No Trial For Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB Lawyer, Ejimakor

Aloy Ejimakor, the lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted that the trial of the Biafra agitator will not hold.

Recall that IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu was reportedly rearrested in Kenya and extradited back to Nigeria on the 27th of June, 2021.

He was then arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako who ordered his remand in the custody of the DSS until his next trial date which is July 26 and 27.

Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country, only to re-emerge in Israel and then in the United Kingdom.

In a post on his Twitter page, Ejimakor said there will be no trial of the IPOB leader.