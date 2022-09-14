Home ENTERTAINMENT Late Prez Atta Mills’ Body Missing, Tomb Tempered – Brother Fumes
ENTERTAINMENT

Late Prez Atta Mills’ Body Missing, Tomb Tempered – Brother Fumes

by News
6 views
Late Prez Atta Mills’ Body Missing, Tomb Tempered – Brother Fumes

The Brother of late President John Evans Atta Mills, Samuel Atta-Mills has accused an unknown group called the ‘Atta Mills Institute and the Coastal Development Authority’ of tampering with the tomb of the ex-president without the permission of the family.The late president, John Atta Mills will mark its 10th anniversary since his departure in 2012. According to the brother, the family does not recognize the alleged institute who tempered with the tomb of Atta Mill at the Asomdwee Park.

READ ALSO: God Used Me As A Vessel To Unleash Black Sherif’s Talent – Comedian AjeezayAddressing the press in Parliament, Samuel Atta Mills said “A group calling itself Atta Mills Institute that the family doesn’t even recognize, and Coastal Development Authority, have gone to break the grave of President John Evans Atta Mills. They have removed the tomb, and they claim that they are rebuilding it.”

“My question is that we have a family tradition. Now that they have touched someone’s grave, is the body still in there? Who has the body? Why will you touch the body without informing the family head? Under whose authority?”

READ ALSO: Over 6M MTN Customers Have Not Registered Their SIM Cards – MTN Ghana“Why do they want us to always go through grief? This is a former president, why will the government allow this to happen? This is an insult to the family and the nation”, Samuel Atta-Mills added.

Source: www.-

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“No Divorce Until 10 Years After Marriage” –...

Women Supporting Women: OAP Moet Abebe Writes About...

Actress Kate Henshaw Questions How Nigerians Are Coping...

No Serious Man Would Prefare A Woman With...

Serwaa Amihere Laments Over How Hard It Is...

“If You Call Me For Interview And I...

Shatta Bandle Loses His Cool As He Publicly...

UPDATE: FDA Clears Marwako, Orders Reopen Of East...

There Will Be No Freedom Of Speech If...

It Doesn’t Make Sense – MzVee Punches Hard...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.