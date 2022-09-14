Late Prez Atta Mills’ Body Missing, Tomb Tempered – Brother Fumes

The Brother of late President John Evans Atta Mills, Samuel Atta-Mills has accused an unknown group called the ‘Atta Mills Institute and the Coastal Development Authority’ of tampering with the tomb of the ex-president without the permission of the family.The late president, John Atta Mills will mark its 10th anniversary since his departure in 2012. According to the brother, the family does not recognize the alleged institute who tempered with the tomb of Atta Mill at the Asomdwee Park.

Addressing the press in Parliament, Samuel Atta Mills said "A group calling itself Atta Mills Institute that the family doesn't even recognize, and Coastal Development Authority, have gone to break the grave of President John Evans Atta Mills. They have removed the tomb, and they claim that they are rebuilding it."

“My question is that we have a family tradition. Now that they have touched someone’s grave, is the body still in there? Who has the body? Why will you touch the body without informing the family head? Under whose authority?”

"Why do they want us to always go through grief? This is a former president, why will the government allow this to happen? This is an insult to the family and the nation", Samuel Atta-Mills added.

