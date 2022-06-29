Home ENTERTAINMENT ‘Last Last’ is a heartbreak song – Burna Boy reveals weeks after his ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don sampled the song to diss him (video)
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Last Last’ is a heartbreak song – Burna Boy reveals weeks after his ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don sampled the song to diss him (video)

by News
2 views
‘last-last’-is-a-heartbreak-song-–-burna-boy-reveals-weeks-after-his-ex-girlfriend-stefflon-don-sampled-the-song-to-diss-him-(video)

Grammy-award winner, Damini Ogulu, popular known as Burnaboy has revealed that his hit song “Last Last” is a heartbreak song.

The singer who has got fans anticipating his forthcoming studio album “Love, Damini” revealed this in a video of him and his fans vibing to the song, weeks after his ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don sampled the song to diss him.

Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption “when I make a heartbreak song but everyone is turning up to it”.

In related news, Burna Boy has been hailed as one of Nigeria’s greatest live stage performer after he left the attendees awed at his performance that lasted 30 mins on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

In a viral video, Burna Boy performed ‘Last Last,’ the first single off his upcoming album, ‘Love Damini.’

The African-Giant had the whole crowd who were predominantly white singing “I need igbo and shayo”.

Burna Boy has really taken Nigerian Music all over the world and it is a thing of joy to witness.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Some people are wishing my family death —...

“I have never raised my hand on any...

“I destroyed my life because of love for...

Actor Yul Edochie dragged over comment on actress...

Blessing Okoro shows off her newly acquired backside...

Update – Dancer, Poco Lee denies acquiring a...

Dancer, Poco Lee acquires a brand new Mercedes...

“This is what God will want” – Singer...

Between actress Uche Ogbodo and a follower who...

“They were my role models” – Actor, Prince...

Leave a Reply