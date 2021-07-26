Last birthday you’ll bear your surname: Alexx Ekubo pens beautiful note to fiancée Fancy as she clocks 30

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has taken to social media to assure his fiancee who just clocked 30 that he would have wifed her before her 31st

The movie star in the beautiful note he penned to Fancy expressed gratitude for having his woman in his life

Colleagues of the actor took to the comment section with birthday messages and prayers for his wife to be

Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo’s beautiful fiancee, Fancy recently clocked 30 and he did not hesitate to spread the joy on social media.

The movie star penned a lovely note to his woman and revealed that her 30th is the last time she would bear her father’s name.

Alexx says Fancy is the love of his life

Ekubo writes his heart out

Ekubo thanked his stars for bringing his woman into his life and reiterated his love for her in the romantic post.

The actor also assured his woman that he has everything on lockdown for their wedding already.

He wrote:

“Happy 30th Birthday @fancyacholonu. This is the last birthday you will bear this surname. Incoming Mrs Ekubo. I’m so glad you came into this world, i’m even more glad you came into my world. Were you really born on this day? Or did you just drop down from Heaven as the beautiful Angel you are.”

Check out the post below:

Colleagues celebrate with Alexx

Read some of the comments from Alexx’s colleagues below:

Aycomedian:

“Happy birthday beautiful.’

Iambisola:

“Awwww. Happy birthday Incoming Mrs Ekubo.”

Lindaosifo:

“Happy Birthday beautiful.”

Ajebodcomedian:

“Happy Birthday our wife. Live long in good health and prosper all round. Cheers.”

Sneezemankind:

“Happy birthday incoming queen of the Ekubo kingdom.”

