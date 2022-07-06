lashkar-duo-surrenders-during-kulgam-encounter

SRINAGAR: Two local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, moved by the appeals of their families and police, surrendered before security forces during an encounter in

Hadigam

area in south Kashmir’s

Kulgam

district on Wednesday morning. Officials said the duo had picked up arms just a week ago.

The terrorists, identified as Kulgam residents Nadeem Abbas Bhat and Kafeel Mir, belong to a recently recruited LeT module. They were “brainwashed and tasked with carrying out anti-national activities and killing at the behest of LeT and

ISI

,” PRO Defence (Srinagar) Col Emron Musavi said in a statement, adding: “Security forces remain committed to encouraging and facilitating the return of misguided youth from the path of terrorism.”

“If every parent #appeal to their #terrorist sons to shun the path of #violence, whether they are trapped during live #encounters or have joined the #terrorism, many lives can be saved as in today’s encounter two lives were saved: IGP Kashmir,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Late Tuesday, a joint team of the

Army

’s 9RR, CRPF and police launched a cordon-and-search operation in Hadigam based on information about the presence of terrorists in the area. As the security forces approached a suspected hideout, holed-up terrorists opened fire at the search party, triggering a firefight. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered (from the encounter spot). Further details shall follow,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti praised security forces and the families of the surrendered terrorists for successfully persuading the duo in laying down arms. “Two lives saved thanks to the efforts of their families & the support extended by security forces. These kinds of efforts must be continued so that youngsters who join militancy are given a second chance to live their lives” she tweeted.

