Larry David sends up App Store review process in unaired WWDC14 video – AppleInsider

Apple tapped actor, comedian and writer Larry David for what appears to be a promotional video created for a past Worldwide Developers Conference, though the short was never used.

Shared by Sam Henri-Ghoul in a tweet on Monday, the clip was reportedly set to air as Apple’s introduction to WWDC in 2014. The company typically pre-tapes a brief welcome video that is shown to conference participants, with the tradition morphing into a complete keynote experience as the conference transitioned online during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the entire video is not available, Henri-Ghoul posted a clip from the short film in which David plays the role of an “App Approval” specialist. His desk holds an iMac, a statue of the Empire State Building, and what looks to be green and red stamps for approving or denying apps.

David is seen talking to the developer of “Upset Pigeons,” chastising them for creating a “flagrant ripoff” of what is almost certainly “Angry Birds.” The comedian goes on a short rant about upset avians in apps.

Screenshots posted alongside the video reveal David starred in the short alongside JB Smoove, who appeared on David’s hit show “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

Henri-Ghoul previously collected classic Apple advertisements, unseen videos and other miscellany in an online repository called the Unofficial Apple Archive. The website was shut down last year after Apple filed a series of DMCA takedown notices.

Apple has come under fire for its App Store practices in the intervening years since David’s intro film was shot. Among antitrust complaints and grousing from developers over App Store commissions, the company’s online app storefront is under scrutiny for issues related to the review process. Of note, developer Kosta Eleftheriou has over the past months identified a number of scam apps that slipped past App Store reviewers.

