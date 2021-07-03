Larry David Probably Only Has ‘One More’ Season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ in Him, Says Jeff Garlin – IndieWire

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” fans have been eagerly awaiting a new season since the 10th outing aired its finale in March 2020, with Larry David’s spite store Latte Larry’s burning to the ground. But it’s not unusual for fans to wait a long time between seasons. (The ninth, for example, concluded in December 2017, and the eighth wrapped up in 2011.)

The wait will soon be over, with filming on Season 11 already underway this year after the show was renewed back in June 2020. However, in a new chat with Mediaite (via Uproxx), Jeff Garlin (who plays Larry’s best friend and manager on the show) revealed that Larry David probably only has one more season of the long-running uncomfortable comedy in him. The comedian and “Seinfeld” creator, after all, turned 74 on July 2.

“We could maybe do one more [season], maybe,” Garlin said. “You know, Larry is in his 70s. Don’t get me wrong, he’s in good shape.” But Garlin, who stars in both “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and the long-running ABC comedy “The Goldbergs,” said that the schedule, even for Garlin, at age “fifty-f*cking-nine” is “exhausting.”

Garlin added, “It rips me apart. And the equivalent happens to Larry, ’cause he’s in every scene, working every day, having to be there at 6:30 in the morning. I don’t know if physically he can do more than, let’s say, another season. I think he could do another. I don’t know if he has two in him.”

Fans of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” were delighted this past April when recurring series star Richard Lewis, who initially thought he wouldn’t be returning to Season 11 due to ongoing health issues, was seen on set filming a scene with his old friend.

“Great news for me!” Lewis tweeted at the time. “Although I’m still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode! I am and here I’m on the set to shoot it. I’m so grateful.”

Since its October 2000 premiere, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has remained one of the touchtones of television comedy, earning 47 Emmy nominations and winning two, for outstanding directing for a comedy series in 2003 and outstanding single-camera picture editing for a comedy series in 2012.

