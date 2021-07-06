Large exotic wild cat caught after roaming metro Atlanta neighborhood – WSB Atlanta

ATLANTA — Residents in a metro Atlanta neighborhood are breathing a sigh of relief after a exotic wild cat was caught after it invaded a family’s home.

A serval, named Nala, was captured Monday after roaming for days in the area of the Capital City Country Club, between Buckhead and Brookhaven.

Last week, a woman in the area said that the wild cat hopped into her bed after her husband left the door open while letting the dog outside to use the bathroom.

“I hear this thump in my bed. Like something has landed in my bed,” she told Channel 2′s Sophia Choi. “And then it hops off my bed and that’s when I was saying, ‘That’s not a normal house cat.’”

The cat then escaped.

People in the area called Channel 2 Action News to say they were told by the neighborhood association that the cat was captured and “no longer a threat.”

Georgia DNR says it is illegal to own a wild cat in the state of Georgia.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund has offered to place it in an animal sanctuary in North Carolina.

