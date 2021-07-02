large-contingent-of-browns-training-together-at-brandon-marshall’s-florida-facility

NFL players are off duty until training camps open at the end of the month, but several Browns players are working together at a training facility in Florida.

Browns defensive linemen including defensive end Myles Garrett and defensive tackles Malik Jackson and Andrew Billings have been working out at House of Athlete in Weston, Florida. That’s the same facility where Baker Mayfield was previously working with wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins, along with tight ends David Njoku and Austin Hooper.

“Some of those guys are new to the organization, so it gave them a chance to really get together and work, communicate with one another, get to know each other, just to build a bond because they plan on doing big things this year,” Troy Jones, House of Athlete’s director of performance science and education, told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

House of Athlete trainer Mo Wells was also on hand when Mayfield, Landry, Odell Beckham, Kareem Hunt and other teammates got together in Texas earlier this offseason.

“When we got with them the first time, you could really tell they were feeling it out, working back, really getting back into the groove of being with each other for the first time since the season ended,” Wells said. “The second time, it was just a lot more smooth. You could tell everybody was fully back going to training. They were on point. The chemistry was there.”

House of Athlete was founded by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

