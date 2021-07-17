Laowa 14mm f/4 Zero-D lens extends superwide view to Canon & Nikon DSLRs – Digital Camera World

Venus Optics has launched Laowa 14mm f/4 Zero-D lens for full-frame DSLRs. The mirrorless version of the lens was launched last year, but now the design has been reconfigured to suit the longer back-focus requirements of Canon and Nikon DSLRs. As the name suggests, the lens creates a near-distortion-free image from a lens with an superwide angle of view.

Costing $499, the manual-focus lens offers an impressively short 14.5cm minimum focusing distance makes macro-like images possible – but the focal length will make the lens appeal most to landscape and architectural photographers.

The newly developed 13 elements in 10 groups optical design for the 14mm f/4 has two extra-low dispersion elements and two pieces of aspherical glasses to eliminate the color fringing and distortion. The lens has five aperture blades, which create crisp 10-point sunstars from specular highlights, when stopped down.

The new Laowa 14mm f/4 is the first lens in the Zero-D range to get a focusing scale adjustment system. This feature allows easy focus calibration against users’ own cameras – allowing you to set the infinity point precisely on the infinity mark – which should be particularly helpful for astrophotography.

Laowa 14mm f/4 Zero-D specs

Mount: Canon EF, Nikon F



Full frame: Yes



Autofocus: No



Image stabilization: No



Lens construction: 13 elements in 10 groups



Angle of view: 114°



Diaphragm blades: 5



Minimum focusing distance: 0.145m



Maximum magnification ratio: 0.3x



Filter size: 67mm



Dimensions: 72.5 x 75mm (Canon), 72.5 x 73mm (Nikon)



Weight: 360g (Canon), 320g (Nikon)

Laowa 14mm f/4 Zero-D sample images

