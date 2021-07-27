landmark-vatican-fraud-trial-begins-as-cardinal-faces-charges-over-london-property-deal

Rome (CNN) In what many are calling the Vatican’s “trial of the century,” a Vatican court on Tuesday opened proceedings against Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the Pope’s former chief of staff, and nine other defendants charged with fraud and embezzlement, principally for their roles in a controversial $400 million real estate deal in London.

Vatican prosecutors have called the deal an example of a “rotten predatory and lucrative system” that took shape on Becciu’s watch.

From the beginning Becciu has asserted his innocence, as have most of the other defendants.

Becciu becomes the first cardinal ever to be indicted and tried before a Vatican criminal court, as well as the first cardinal whose case will be judged by non-clergy. Pope Francis recently implemented a reform that strips cardinals of the privilege of being judged exclusively by other cardinals.

The case has sparked wide reaction, in part because the funds used to finance the London deal, some of which were allegedly fleeced by the defendants, come from an annual collection around the world called “Peter’s Pence” billed to ordinary Catholics as a way to support papal charities.