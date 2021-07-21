A landlord, Pastor Daniel Obasi, has lost his life after an uncompleted two-storey building collapsed at 77, Tapa Road, Isawo, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Bioreports News Metro gathered that Obasi was inspecting the building when it collapsed around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Our correspondent learnt that the victim attempted to escape, but he was trapped in the rubble.

The South-West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident.

He said, “The collapsed building was an attachment to the main building, which was in front. According to a neighbour, construction works were suspended today due to the Eid-El Kabir celebration. Workers were at work yesterday (Monday) till late evening.

“The cause of the collapse was suspected to be inadequate timeline to allow the sand-filled land to compact properly before the commencement of construction, and poor building materials, as attributed by neighbours.”

It was gathered that a combined team of NEMA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and the police responded to the incident, while the corpse of the deceased was deposited in the morgue of the General Hospital, Ikorodu.

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]