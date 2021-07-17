lance-lynn-signs-2-year,-$38-million-extension-with-white-sox

CHICAGO — When the Chicago White Sox acquired starter Lance Lynn from the Texas Rangers last winter for pitching prospect Dane Dunning, it signaled the team’s belief it was close to a championship.

Lynn lived up to expectations in the first half, leading the American League with a 1.99 ERA while going 9-3 and earning his second All-Star Game invitation.

The Sox rewarded the 34-year-old for his performance, signing him Saturday to a two-year, $38 million extension with an option for 2024.

Lynn will earn $18.5 million in 2022 and ‘23, with a team option for $18 in 2024 and a $1 million buyout.

“Some of my things that I do on the mound really sit well with the South Siders,” Lynn said recently. “You can tell when I come out and warm up for games, they are yelling at me. Some of the things that are not the nicest things that I like to say, but they just kind of come out when I compete. It’s definitely fun to play in front of those fans, and they enjoy the attitude that I bring too.

“Whenever you have the fans supporting you, that’s what it’s all about. We play a game, but we play it for the fans to enjoy it. As long as they are enjoying me and I’m pitching well, I’m sure they will enjoy me more. We just have to keep going and winning games and everybody will be all right.”

General manager Rick Hahn in a statement cited Lynn’s All-Star credentials and his status as a “positive clubhouse presence.”

With Lynn under fold the next two seasons, the Sox likely will try to re-sign fellow All-Star Carlos Rodón, who is eligible for free agency after this season after being nontendered by the Sox and re-signing in the offseason.

Rodón stands to get a sizable payday as one of the top left-handed starters available on the market.