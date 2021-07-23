Lance Bass claims he was ‘kept away’ from Britney Spears amid conservatorship – Fox News

Lance Bass is lending his support to Britney Spears as she battles against her conservatorship.

The ‘NSYNC alum, 42, spoke with “Real Housewives” star Heather Dubrow on her podcast Friday about his relationship with the pop star, 39.

“I haven’t spoken to her for years. We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while,” Bass alleged. “I don’t know exactly what she needs but I do know that she, to me — [from] what I see — is sane enough to pick her own people.”

“I believe that she needs to be away from the dad,” he continued. “She needs to pick her own people running this conservatorship, if she even needs one, especially when choosing her lawyer. To me, there’s a bigger picture here…The main thing that I’m concerned about is the court systems and this judge. If this is really true, then we have to look at this judge, right? Because that means that they’re corrupt. I don’t know, it’s scary.”

BRITNEY SPEARS TEARS INTO HER CRITICS, FATHER JAMIE AND CONSERVATORSHIP IN SCATHING INSTAGRAM POST

The “Toxic” singer is currently trying to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from her 13-year conservatorship. In a recent court hearing she expressed her desire to “charge him with conservatorship abuse.”

Lance Bass and Britney Spears in 2003 at the 31st Annual American Music Awards.

(Getty)

In September 2019, Jamie, 69, stepped down as Spears’ conservator of person for health reasons, and Jodi Montogomery was named in his place. Jamie is still Spears’ conservator of estate.

Back on June 23, Spears testified about the conservatorship at a court hearing in Los Angeles.

BACKSTREET BOYS’ AJ MCLEAN RIPS BRITNEY SPEARS’ ‘INSANE’ CONSERVATORSHIP

She called the conservatorship “abusive,” claimed it has prevented her from getting married and stopped her from removing her IUD to have more children. She also alleged she was forced to take mental health medication and perform on stage against her will.

Earlier this month Spears was granted permission to hire her own “private” lawyer, as requested by her mom , Lynne Spears. Spears hired Mathew Rosengart as her new attorney.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

At a brief hearing on Monday, Rosengart claimed his team is “moving aggressively and expeditiously” to have Jamie removed from the conservatorship.