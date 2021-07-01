lancaster-man-guilty-in-shooting-death-of-chester-county-teen-left-on-rural-road

A Lancaster man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2020 shooting death of a Chester County teen, according to court records and officials.

Arthur Jeremiah Fisher III, 20, pleaded guilty to murder Thursday in the fatal shooting of Logan Allen Stacks, 17, records show. Stacks, of Fort Lawn, was found shot to death in March 2020 on Kirk Air Base Road, a rural highway between Lancaster and the North Carolina state line, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies said after the killing.

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Brian Gibbons sentenced Fisher after the guilty plea Thursday in Lancaster County criminal court, court documents show. Murder carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison in South Carolina.

Fisher fled the scene and wrecked a car south of Lancaster before he was arrested the day after the killing, officials said. The two men had been together before the shooting and had been friends, said Harry Dest, Fisher’s lawyer, after court Thursday.

“We went through with this guilty plea so that my client has the possibility of getting out of prison before the end of his life,” Dest said. “They were friends. This is tragic.”

At the time of the shooting in 2020, Fisher was on probation after 2019 convictions for assault and battery and drugs, according to Lancaster County court records.