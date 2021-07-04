Lana Del Rey Drops Single Preview, Promises Album Will Be Out ‘Later’ – Vulture

The Latest

my single is dropping soonish



1:34 a.m.

Lana Del Rey Drops Single Preview, Promises Album Will Be Out ‘Later’



She added that the single will be out “soonish.”





the law



12:52 a.m.

Lil Uzi Vert Accused of Striking and Pointing a Gun at Ex-Girlfriend



Brittany Byrd has now filed a police report against Uzi.





rumor has it



Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

The Taylor Swift and Adele Collab Rumors Have Been Debunked



A source told E! News “there is no truth,” so now we really do have “Broken Hearts.”





overnights



Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

Love Island U.K. Recap: A Sanitized Sex Bubble



The vibe here? Can’t be described as anything but eeh.





the huxtables



Yesterday at 4:49 p.m.

Oh, Phylicia Rashad Wants Us to Forget She Celebrated Bill Cosby’s Release



She initially cheered that “a terrible wrong is being righted,” and has since sent an apology letter to Howard University students and parents.





free britney



Yesterday at 2:34 p.m.

Britney Spears Called 911 to Report ‘Conservatorship Abuse’ Before Her Hearing



A new investigation by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino includes accounts of Jamie Spears’ emotional abuse toward Britney.





hbo



Yesterday at 12:31 p.m.

HBO Cancels Lovecraft Country After One Season



And creator Misha Green shares a glimpse of what season two would have been.





follow friday



July 2, 2021

Nori Reed Has an Urgent Warning About Fashion Mullets



“I’m a survivor.”





respect the classics



July 2, 2021

You’ll Never Listen to Nirvana the Same After This Dave Grohl Anecdote



“All that. That’s old disco! Nobody makes the connection.”





viewing guide



July 2, 2021

What to Stream This July 4th Weekend



We have some thematically appropriate movie and TV suggestions for after the grill has been turned off and before the fireworks light up the sky.





movie review



July 2, 2021

The Tomorrow War Is Just As Stupid As It Needs to Be



It’s Edge of Tomorrow meets Interstellar meets Aliens meets Independence Day, with their brains removed. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.



By Bilge Ebiri

#freebritney



July 2, 2021

Firm Acting As Britney Spears’s Co-Conservator Asks to Resign ‘Immediately’



Attorneys for Bessemer Trust say until Spears’s June 23 testimony, the firm believed the singer’s conservatorship was “voluntary.”





shablam!



July 2, 2021

This Drag Race All Stars Lip Sync Got SICKENING



“Oh, y’all wanted a twist?”





vulture sports



July 2, 2021

Sprint Star Sha’Carri Richardson Suspended From Team USA After Failed Drug Test



“I know what I’m supposed to do, I’m allowed not to do, and I still made that decision.”





vulture lists



July 2, 2021

Every Sailor Moon Weapon, Ranked by Emotional Carnage



Swords, kaleidoscopes, tiaras, and, yes, the Moon Stick.





movie review



July 2, 2021

The First Fear Street Is a Delightfully Nasty Throwback Slasher



The kickoff installment of Netflix’s R.L Stine–based trilogy harkens back to some classic horror tropes without being entirely mired in nostalgia.



By Alison Willmore

overnights



July 2, 2021

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Recap: Hustlerz



A bunch of even, middle-of-the-road comedy sketches produce a challenge winner that will have you saying, “Sure! Why not?”





the great british chatting show



July 2, 2021

An Anglophile and an America Fanboy Discuss the Special Relationship



Podcast host Roger Bennett has written a new memoir, Reborn in the USA, detailing his youthful fascination with all things American.



By Nate Jones

oh sh-t



July 2, 2021

Ultimate Slip ’N Slides’s Post-Olympics Debut in the Toilet



NBC is currently looking for solutions to continue filming, to which we say … maybe don’t?



