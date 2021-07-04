Home ENTERTAINMENT Lana Del Rey Drops Single Preview, Promises Album Will Be Out ‘Later’ – Vulture
Lana Del Rey Drops Single Preview, Promises Album Will Be Out ‘Later’ – Vulture

The Latest

my single is dropping soonish


Lana Del Rey Drops Single Preview, Promises Album Will Be Out ‘Later’

She added that the single will be out “soonish.”

the law


Lil Uzi Vert Accused of Striking and Pointing a Gun at Ex-Girlfriend

Brittany Byrd has now filed a police report against Uzi.

rumor has it


The Taylor Swift and Adele Collab Rumors Have Been Debunked

A source told E! News “there is no truth,” so now we really do have “Broken Hearts.”

overnights


Love Island U.K. Recap: A Sanitized Sex Bubble

The vibe here? Can’t be described as anything but eeh.

the huxtables


Oh, Phylicia Rashad Wants Us to Forget She Celebrated Bill Cosby’s Release

She initially cheered that “a terrible wrong is being righted,” and has since sent an apology letter to Howard University students and parents.

free britney


Britney Spears Called 911 to Report ‘Conservatorship Abuse’ Before Her Hearing

A new investigation by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino includes accounts of Jamie Spears’ emotional abuse toward Britney.

hbo


HBO Cancels Lovecraft Country After One Season

And creator Misha Green shares a glimpse of what season two would have been.

follow friday


Nori Reed Has an Urgent Warning About Fashion Mullets

“I’m a survivor.”

respect the classics


You’ll Never Listen to Nirvana the Same After This Dave Grohl Anecdote

“All that. That’s old disco! Nobody makes the connection.”

viewing guide


What to Stream This July 4th Weekend

We have some thematically appropriate movie and TV suggestions for after the grill has been turned off and before the fireworks light up the sky.

movie review


The Tomorrow War Is Just As Stupid As It Needs to Be

It’s Edge of Tomorrow meets Interstellar meets Aliens meets Independence Day, with their brains removed. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

By Bilge Ebiri

#freebritney


Firm Acting As Britney Spears’s Co-Conservator Asks to Resign ‘Immediately’

Attorneys for Bessemer Trust say until Spears’s June 23 testimony, the firm believed the singer’s conservatorship was “voluntary.”

shablam!


This Drag Race All Stars Lip Sync Got SICKENING

“Oh, y’all wanted a twist?”

vulture sports


Sprint Star Sha’Carri Richardson Suspended From Team USA After Failed Drug Test

“I know what I’m supposed to do, I’m allowed not to do, and I still made that decision.”

vulture lists


Every Sailor Moon Weapon, Ranked by Emotional Carnage

Swords, kaleidoscopes, tiaras, and, yes, the Moon Stick.

movie review


The First Fear Street Is a Delightfully Nasty Throwback Slasher

The kickoff installment of Netflix’s R.L Stine–based trilogy harkens back to some classic horror tropes without being entirely mired in nostalgia.

By Alison Willmore

overnights


RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Recap: Hustlerz

A bunch of even, middle-of-the-road comedy sketches produce a challenge winner that will have you saying, “Sure! Why not?”

the great british chatting show


An Anglophile and an America Fanboy Discuss the Special Relationship

Podcast host Roger Bennett has written a new memoir, Reborn in the USA, detailing his youthful fascination with all things American.

By Nate Jones

oh sh-t


Ultimate Slip ’N Slides’s Post-Olympics Debut in the Toilet

NBC is currently looking for solutions to continue filming, to which we say … maybe don’t?

overnights


Physical Recap: Power Moves

Sheila is having a much easier time refusing to take no for an answer.

