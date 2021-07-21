Lana Condor To Headline Comedy ‘Take Out’ In Works At Hulu – Deadline

To All The Boys‘ Lana Condor is set to star and executive produce Take Out, a half-hour action comedy, from Randall Park (Fresh Off The Boat) and Michael Golamco, which is in early development at Hulu, Deadline has learned. 20th Television is the studio.

Written by Park and Golamco, Take Out follows a restaurant employee (Condor) who is on a secret mission to take down an evil crime syndicate that is hellbent on ruling New York City.

Condor will executive produce alongside Park, Golamco and Hieu Ho.

THR was first to report the project.

Condor is known for her role as Lara Jean in the To All The Boys film series. Her other credits include a starring role in Syfy’s Deadly Class.