Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins 100m gold at the Tokyo Olympics – CNN

The Olympic Stadium, Tokyo (CNN) Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs set a new European record as he claimed a shock victory in the men’s 100m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jacobs’ winning time of 9.80 seconds on Sunday saw him finish 0.04 seconds ahead of the USA’s Fred Kerley in second and 0.09 seconds ahead of Canada’s Andre De Grasse in third.

It capped a glorious few minutes for Italy at the Olympic Stadium with Jacobs’ victory coming shortly after Gianmarco Tamberi’s gold medal in the high jump.

The two men embraced as Jacobs — the first Italian man to win 100m gold at the Olympics and the first European man to do so since Great Britain’s Linford Christie in 1992 — surged across the finish line.

“It was my childhood dream to win an Olympic Games, and obviously, a dream can turn into something different, but to run this final and win it is a dream come true,” said 26-year-old Jacobs.