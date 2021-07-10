lamar-odom-will-return-to-boxing-ring-after-signing-new-contract,-still-looking-for-opponent

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom enjoyed his first taste of boxing so much he’s going to get back into the ring again. Odom signed a contract for another fight, though he doesn’t have an opponent yet, according to TMZ.

Despite that, Odom has a date for his next fight, which will take place Oct. 10.

Odom doesn’t have much experience as a boxer. He did win his only bout, taking down pop star Aaron Carter in a “fight” that didn’t look anything close to professional level. Odom inked his next fight deal with Celebrity Boxing, meaning he’ll likely take on the same quality of opponent in his second fight.

Celebrities continue to take over boxing

Odom and Carter are just one example of celebrities and YouTube stars taking over the boxing world. Jake and Logan Paul continue to make headlines in that arena. While the quality of their fights are higher than what Odom and Carter provided, experts haven’t been impressed with what the Paul brothers bring in the ring.

Outside the ring is a different story, where the Pauls use their YouTube clout to make headlines. The Pauls have challenged some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts in hopes of advancing their careers. They’ve been fairly successful in that area, as Ben Askren and Floyd Mayweather have taken fights with the Paul brothers.

Why would established fighters like Askren and Mayweather take fights with amateurs like the Paul brothers? Likely because it results in a good payday.

Until that stops being the case, celebrities will continue to dabble in boxing, regardless of whether they actually know how to fight.

Lamar Odom will return to the boxing ring. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

