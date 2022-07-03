laliga:-xavi-tells-barcelona-star-to-leave-camp-nou

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has told Dutch international Memphis Depay, to find another club where he can play his football.

According to Marca, the former Manchester United star was told he is no longer needed at the Catalan club.

The Catalan club is now open to selling the player to fund a move for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

Barcelona has submitted a bid for Leeds United’s Brazil International, Raphinha but the bid falls short of Chelsea’s offer of £60 million, which has been accepted by Leeds.

The Brazilian’s agent, who is also a former Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder, Deco is waiting to see if the Nou Camp landlords will be able to improve their offer.

After a cash injection following the investment from Sixth Street for 10% of the club’s TV rights for the next 25 years, the deal is reportedly worth £229 million.

Depay started falling down Xavi’s pecking order during the 21/22 season, due to injuries and the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it worse for the player.

Marca now reports that Depay has been told by Xavi that he is no longer part of Barcelona’s plans for the upcoming season.

Barcelona is willing to accept an offer in the region of £21.5 million to let the 28-year-old winger go.