LaLiga: Two players can leave for free if Barcelona fails to register them before Saturday

New Barcelona signings, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, could both leave for free if the Catalans don’t register them before their opening LaLiga game on Saturday.

Christensen and Kessie moved to the Camp Nou this summer from Chelsea and Milan respectively.

However, they are yet to be registered by Barca due to their ongoing financial issues.

ESPN reports that Christensen and Kessie have clauses in the deals they signed, which could see them leave as a free agents.

Barcelona are also yet to register fellow summer signings Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

Also, the contract renewals signed by Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Roberto have not been recorded either.

However, due to the fact that Christensen and Kessie moved to the Camp Nou on free transfers – a clause in their contracts will allow them to depart for free.

