laliga:-steve-mcmanaman-slams-barcelona-stars-for-failing-to-beat-rayo-vallecano

Former Liverpool star, Steve McManaman, has torn into Barcelona stars after they failed to beat Rayo Vallecano in Saturday’s LaLiga fixture.

McManaman said Barcelona players were slow against Rayo Vallecano, adding that there was no urgency from Xavi’s men during the encounter.

bioreports recalls that Barcelona played a 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Saturday night.

However, McManaman was not impressed as Barcelona dropped points with a host of big names in their squad.

“They were packed on the bench, absolutely stacked with internationals, they brought five on, and they still couldn’t do anything,” McManaman said on ESPN FC Live.

“The game management was poor, they were slow, there was no urgency.”