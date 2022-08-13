Home NEWS LaLiga: Sadiq will face Real Madrid – Almeria boss, Rubi
LaLiga: Sadiq will face Real Madrid – Almeria boss, Rubi

by News
Almeria manager, Joan Francesc Rubi says he will select forward Umar Sadiq in Sunday’s LaLiga clash against champions, Real Madrid.

Sadiq is expected to leave the Rojiblancos this summer, with Villarreal favourite to secure his services.

The Yellow Submarine are reportedly in negotiation with Almeria to finalize the move.

But despite the uncertainty surrounding Sadiq’s future at the club, Rubi has declared that the Nigeria international will feature in their season opener against Carlo Ancelloti’s men.

“Sadiq will be in the eleven on Sunday unless he stumbles tomorrow and falls. That’s all I’ll say,” Rubi told a press conference.

The 25-year-old has scored 41 goals in 81 league appearances for Almeria.

