laliga:-sadiq-scores-in-almeria’s-draw-at-elche

Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq opened his goal account in LaLiga as Almeria were forced to a 1-1 draw by Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on Monday night.

Sadiq put the visitors ahead in the 23rd minute.

Allex Collado equalised for Elche seven minutes later.

Sadiq was replaced by Dyego Souza nine minutes from time.

Almeria are now without a win in their opening two games of the campaign.

Rubi’s side lost 2-1 to Real Madrid on matchday one.

They will host Sevilla in their next league game.