LaLiga: Real Madrid squad is complete – Ancelotti names two players that may leave club

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has said that his squad for the 2022/2023 season is complete.

According to the Italian, he is not likely to add more players to his squad this summer.

Los Blancos have only signed Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni to the team that won the Champions League last season.

Ancelotti insists he is satisfied with the two players ahead of their LaLiga title defence.

“Real Madrid’s team for this season is completed.

“We are better than last season, I’m happy.”

However, he admits Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio may leave the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the new campaign.

“You have to ask Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio if it’s better for them to leave… and ask the club if they will be offered a new contract,” Ancelotti added.

