LaLiga: My body is younger than my age – Lewandowski

Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski, has said he can play at the highest level for a “few years”.

The 33-year-old moved from Bayern Munich to Camp Nou this summer.

Lewandowski has signed a three-year deal with Barca and believes he can still offer a lot at the top level.

“The tests I have undergone say that my body is younger than my age.

“I don’t know how many years I will play at the highest level, but it will certainly be a few,” Lewandowski said.

During his eight years with Bayern, Lewandowski netted 238 goals in 253 appearances.

