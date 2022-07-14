laliga:-lewandowski,-dembele-to-force-aubameyang,-depay-out-of-barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay could be forced out of Barcelona if Ousmane Dembele signs a new deal with the club and they are able to land Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

This is according to European football expert, Andy Brassell.

Barcelona are operating within tight financial confines and this week agreed a £55million move for Raphinha with Leeds.

According to Brassell, this leaves Xavi Hernandes’ squad bloated ahead of the new season, with the LaLiga side still looking to bring in Lewandowski.

He said: “Barcelona were expecting Ousmane Dembele to be gone. They kind of lost hope in spring and then it became clear that, as for a lot of other pending-free-agent players, there wasn’t the market out there that he’d hoped.

“It leaves Barcelona really stacked at the front. They’ve gone to great lengths to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres. They’ve still got Ansu Fati coming back.

“I think Memphis Depay is one of the obvious ones who looks as if he will be on his way, which is a bit of a shame because he desperately wanted to play for Barca. He’s not really done that much wrong but I think he’s going to be one of the ones who fall through the cracks.

“You wonder what’s going to happen with a few others. Aubameyang might be one who is squeezed out the picture, particularly if Robert Lewandowski arrives. I don’t think he’d be easy to get rid of.”