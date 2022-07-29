LaLiga: I think we can make it happen – Barcelona president, Laporta speaks on Messi’s return

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has reiterated his desire to bring Lionel Messi back to the club.

According to Laporta, he would love Messi to end his career at the Camp Nou with a standing ovation.

“I feel indebted to Leo Messi. I’d love the end of his career to be at Barcelona with a standing ovation in every stadium. I think we can make it happen.

“That’s our aspiration, my intention with Leo is clear,” Laporta said.

Messi left Barca as a free agent last summer to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

The 35-year-old struggled in Ligue 1 during hid debut campaign, scoring only six goals in the French top flight.