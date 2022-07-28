laliga-gives-atletico-madrid-conditions-to-sign-ronaldo

LaLiga president, Javier Tebas has admitted he would like to have Cristiano Ronaldo back in Spain.

However, Tebas is unsure if it will be possible for Atletico Madrid to bring him to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Ronaldo has reiterated his desire to quit Manchester United this summer, during a meeting with new manager, Erik ten Hag, along with his agent Jorge Mendes at Carrington on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old spent the best years of his career at Real Madrid and Tebas wants to see the prolific forward again in LaLiga.

“I would like to see Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga,” Tebas said.

“Whether it is feasible or not for Atletico Madrid, I do not know. They will have to make some exits if they want to bring in this player. But to make room for a player of this level, you have to make room for some players.”