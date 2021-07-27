Home WORLD NEWS Lake Tahoe plane crash: Twin-engine jet accident kills all passengers, FAA says – Fox News
Lake Tahoe plane crash: Twin-engine jet accident kills all passengers, FAA says

A twin-engine jet crash near a golf course in the Lake Tahoe area killed everyone aboard and ignited a wildfire that was quickly contained before it threatened the town of Truckee, California, authorities said Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were aboard the Bombardier CL 600. The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft crashed at 1:18 p.m. on Monday while the pilot was attempting to land at nearby Truckee-Tahoe Airport.

The owner of the aircraft and the flight plan were not immediately made public, although authorities later said it might have come from either Coeur d’Alene, Idaho or Florida.

A twin-engine aircraft crashed near a golf course near Lake Tahoe, Calif.

FLORIDA PLANE CRASH KILLS 2 OUTSIDE ST. AUGUSTINE

The CL 600 is a multi-seat business jet with twin engines mounted on the rear fuselage and a distinctive T-shaped tail. The jet can hold as many as 14 passengers and two crew.

Nevada County officials couldn’t confirm Monday the number of people on the plane.

Nobody on the ground was hurt as the plane hit a wooded area near the Ponderosa Golf Course, a few blocks from the airport.

Nevada County Coroner Shannan Moon said it was fortunate that the plane didn’t hit any homes.

An FAA statement said the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

