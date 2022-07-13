“Lagosians will not allow governance to be turned to a needless experiment or a sitcom” – APC mocks Lagos PDP governorship candidate

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for picking Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele also known as Jenifa, as its deputy gubernatorial candidate.

This comes after PDP’s governorship flagbearer, Dr. Abdulaziz Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, nominated the actress as his running mate.

Reacting to the selection, APC spokesperson, Mr. Seye Oladejo, mocked PDP and said they choose Funke Akindele because they don’t have credible alternatives in the party, while noting that Lagosians will not allow them turn governance into a sitcom or circus.

He went on to congratulate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy Obafemi Hamzat and stated that the result of the forthcoming election is already predictable.

Seye said;

“This amounts to trivializing the importance of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections by giving political neophytes who have absolutely nothing to bring to the table their electoral tickets.

“It also shows lack of depth in the party as regards quality members to put forward for elections if they could give a member who crossed-carpeted a few days before their primaries the governorship ticket and now went to the make-believe industry to fetch a deputy.

“The reason for voters’ apathy is, undoubtedly, due to lack of credible alternatives by the moribund opposition party.

“I was amused to read that the deputy governorship candidate said she was suspending her acting career for the elections whose result is highly predictable. I guess she’s suspending a lot more because she has been in the news of recent for all the wrong reasons.

“Lagosians will certainly not allow governance to be turned to a needless experiment or a sitcom. Governance is serious business not a circus.

“Congratulations in advance to the duo of Governor Babajide SANWOOLU-olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.”